Sixty-six citizens, two premises booked for covid-19 measures breach

Police booked 66 citizens and two establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

They had carried out a total of 4,963 inspections.

In Nicosia, three citizens were booked out of 1,053 inspections, while in Limassol 33 got fines after 1,570 checks.

In Larnaca, 687 checks led to six citizens getting fines, while 721 checks in Paphos led to 16 citizens and two premises fined.

In Famagusta, 715 checks led to eight citizens getting fines while in Morphou no one was booked after a total of 193 inspections.

Marine police carried out 24 checks without booking anyone.