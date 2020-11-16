Sixty-one citizens, two establishments booked over breach of covid-19 measures

Police booked 61 individuals and two establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to CNA.

A total of 2,840 inspections were carried out – 262 in Nicosia, 681 in Limassol, 610 in Larnaca, 630 in Paphos, 461 in Famagusta and 150 in Morphou.

Eighteen people were booked in Nicosia, nine in Limassol and eight in Larnaca.

Moreover, police reported two establishments and 11 individuals in Paphos, seven individuals in Famagusta and three individuals in Morphou.

As for traffic police, they reported five individuals during inspections on highways.

And port and marine police carried out a total of 46 inspections during which no one was fined.