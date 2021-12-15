NewsLocalSixty-one cases of driving while drunk recorded after 547 checks within a...

Sixty-one cases of driving while drunk recorded after 547 checks within a week

Police
Police

Out of 547 checks within a week police have recorded a total of 61 case of driving while drunk, according to data released jointly by Cyprus Police and European Network of Road Police (Roadpol).

The checks took place between December 6 and 12 all across Cyprus.

As for targeted checks for driving under the influence of drugs, out of 20 within the same week police recorded a total of 16.

Police also said careless or distracted driving as well as driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs have been the first two main causes of accidents in Cyprus over the past three years. The percentage is 20.8% and 27.8%, respectively.

At the same time, about 25% of all road deaths on European Union roads are due to drunk driving, according to official data.

By Annie Charalambous
