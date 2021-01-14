News Local Sixty four fines issued against violators of covid-19 restrictive measures

Sixty four fines issued against violators of covid-19 restrictive measures

Police booked 62 individuals and two owners of premises all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of Covid-19 restrictive measures.

Police carried out a total of 8,822 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, five fines were issued after 2,151 checks and after 2,458 checks in Limassol 29 citizens were booked.
In Larnaca, 8 citizens were fined after 933 checks, and in Paphos 12 fines were issued for citizens and 2 for premises after 1,603 checks.

In Famagusta, police reported 8 citizens after 1.005 checks and in Morphou district no fines were issued after 506 checks.

Furthermore, Port & Marine Police carried out 40 checks with no fines issued.

By Annie Charalambous
