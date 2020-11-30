Sixty-eight individuals fined for breach of covid-19 measures

Police carried out 2,676 inspections all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours and booked 68 individuals for violating measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

CNA also reported on Monday that out of 733 inspections in Nicosia 11 individuals were fined.

In Limassol, 533 inspections led to 22 fines and out of 643 checks in Larnaca 10 were fined.

In Famagusta, 471 inspections led to nine fines, and another 10 were booked in Paphos out of total of 210 inspections.

In Morphou area, 86 inspections were carried out and six individuals were fined.

In addition, Port Police carried out 12 inspections and recorded no violations.