Sixth boat of migrants to arrive in Cyprus over past 24 hours

A new boat with migrants, the sixth over the past 24 hours, arrived in the free areas of Famagusta on Tuesday morning.

It was located in the sea area of Cape Greco and it docked at the port of the free areas of Famagusta accompanied by coast guard, Philenews said.

Around 45 people were on board including women and children – most probably all Lebanese, according to authorities.

They are to stay in Larnaca until arrangements are made for their return home to Lebanon.

