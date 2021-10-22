NewsLocalSixteen people, three establishments booked in 24 hours for Covid measures breach

Sixteen people, three establishments booked in 24 hours for Covid measures breach

Police fined 16 people and three establishments in 24 hours after 3,035 checks for  violations of coronavirus restrictions island-wide.

This is what police told CNA, adding that after 1,113 checks in Nicosia 3 citizens were fined as well as two establishment owners.

In Limassol, out of 213 checks, six individuals and one establishment owner were booked.

In Larnaca, two people were fined after 552 checks, and in Paphos noone was booked after  143 checks.

In addition, five individuals were fined after 427 checks in the Famagusta region but no violations were reported in Morphou area after 296 checks.

There were no violations reported following checks by the Traffic and Port police.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleQueen Elizabeth in good spirits after first night in hospital in years
Next articleWeeks after harassed by Turkish navy vessels, Nautica Geo back at work in Cyprus’ EEZ

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros