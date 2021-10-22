Sixteen people, three establishments booked in 24 hours for Covid measures breach

Police fined 16 people and three establishments in 24 hours after 3,035 checks for violations of coronavirus restrictions island-wide.

This is what police told CNA, adding that after 1,113 checks in Nicosia 3 citizens were fined as well as two establishment owners.

In Limassol, out of 213 checks, six individuals and one establishment owner were booked.

In Larnaca, two people were fined after 552 checks, and in Paphos noone was booked after 143 checks.

In addition, five individuals were fined after 427 checks in the Famagusta region but no violations were reported in Morphou area after 296 checks.

There were no violations reported following checks by the Traffic and Port police.