Six-year-old went through hell in the hands of her stepfather

The Supreme Court ratified a first instance decision of the Criminal Court, convicting a man to eight years in prison for sexually abusing a child of six year old.

The defendant had appealed both against the conviction and against the sentence imposed at first instance believing it was excessive but his appeal was rejected.

According to the facts of the case, when the complainant was six-seven years old, the defendant, having gained the trust of her divorced mother, was looking after her some afternoons until the mother would come home from work. During that time, he was sexually abusing the girl.

The case was not revealed until later, when the girl was in high school and spoke to a teacher.

The Police was immediately alerted as well as the Well-fare Office.

(philenews)