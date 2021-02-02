News Local Six-year-old went through hell in the hands of her stepfather

Six-year-old went through hell in the hands of her stepfather

The Supreme Court ratified a first instance decision of the Criminal Court, convicting a man to eight years in prison for sexually abusing a child of six year old.

The defendant had appealed both against the conviction and against the sentence imposed at first instance believing it was excessive but his appeal was rejected.

According to the facts of the case, when the complainant was six-seven years old, the defendant, having gained the trust of her divorced mother, was looking after her some afternoons until the mother would come home from work. During that time, he was sexually abusing the girl.

The case was not revealed until later, when the girl was in high school and spoke to a teacher.

The Police was immediately alerted as well as the Well-fare Office.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleMan was going around without permit or documents
Next articleCyprus, Greece, USA, conduct special operations forces maritime exercise in Crete

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus, Greece, USA, conduct special operations forces maritime exercise in Crete

gavriella -
Naval special operations forces from the Cypriot Underwater Demolition Team , the Greek Underwater Demolition Team and U.S. Navy Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen, joined...
Read more
Local

Six-year-old went through hell in the hands of her stepfather

gavriella -
The Supreme Court ratified a first instance decision of the Criminal Court, convicting a man to eight years in prison for sexually abusing a...
Read more
Local

Man was going around without permit or documents

gavriella -
On Monday evening, Police in Paphos stopped a car for check. The Police saw that the man was a resident of Limassol but was...
Read more
Local

Woman arrested in Paphos does not consent to her extradition to Bulgaria

gavriella -
A 38-year old woman who was arrested in Paphos and is wanted by the authorities of Bulgaria regarding human trafficking, does not consent to...
Read more
Economy

President Anastasiades testifies about Cyprus Investment Program

gavriella -
President Nicos Anastasiades is currently testifying before the Investigative Committee on exceptional naturalizations. His testimony comes after his address last week about the issue of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus, Greece, USA, conduct special operations forces maritime exercise in Crete

gavriella -
Naval special operations forces from the Cypriot Underwater Demolition Team , the Greek Underwater Demolition Team and U.S. Navy Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen, joined...
Read more
Local

Man was going around without permit or documents

gavriella -
On Monday evening, Police in Paphos stopped a car for check. The Police saw that the man was a resident of Limassol but was...
Read more
Local

Woman arrested in Paphos does not consent to her extradition to Bulgaria

gavriella -
A 38-year old woman who was arrested in Paphos and is wanted by the authorities of Bulgaria regarding human trafficking, does not consent to...
Read more
Local

Man remains unburied due to coroners’ refusal to carry out post mortem

gavriella -
A 62-year-old Greek Cypriot man who died due to an unknown cause on 19 January 2020 remains unburied at the morgue of the Larnaca...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros