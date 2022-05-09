Six vehicles in flames after the Apollon-APOEL football match in Limassol

NewsLocalSix vehicles in flames after the Apollon-APOEL football match in Limassol

Burnedvehicles
Burnedvehicles

Six cars have been burned last night, at the time when the important football match between Apollon and APOEL was taking place in Limassol. The cars were parked west of Tsirion Stadium and they belonged to APOEL supporters who had left them there following Police instructions. Members of the Fire Service put out the fire and following investigations it was ascertained that the fire was due to arson.

Also according to the Police, after the end of the game, two Apollon supporters, a father and his son who were in their car, have been attacked by a group of people and they have been injured while their car was damaged. They were both taken to the Limassol General Hospital where they have been treated and released.

