News World Six U.S. states see record COVID-19 deaths

Six U.S. states see record COVID-19 deaths

A half-dozen U.S. states in the South and West reported one-day records for coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and cases in Texas passed the 400,000 mark as California health officials said Latinos made up more than half its cases.

Arkansas, California, Florida, Montana, Oregon and Texas each reported record spikes in fatalities.

In the United States more than 1,300 lives were lost nation wide on Tuesday, the biggest one-day increase since May, according to a Reuters tally.

California health officials said Latinos, who make up just over a third of the most populous U.S. state, account for 56% of COVID-19 infections and 46% of deaths. Cases are soaring in the Central Valley agricultural region, with its heavily Latino population, overwhelming hospitals. The state on Tuesday reported 171 deaths.

Florida saw 191 coronavirus deaths in the prior 24 hours, the state health department said.

Texas added more than 6,000 new cases on Monday, pushing its total to 401,477, according to a Reuters tally. Only three other states – California, Florida and New York – have more than 400,000 total cases. The four are the most populous U.S. states.

California and Texas both reported decreases in overall hospitalizations as Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top U.S. infectious diseases expert, saw signs the surge could be peaking in the South and West while other areas were on the cusp of new outbreaks.

Fauci said early indications showed the percentage of positive coronavirus tests rising in Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky.

TEACHERS’ UNION FIGHTS

The rise in U.S. deaths and infections has dampened early hopes the country was past the worst of an economic crisis that has decimated businesses and put millions of Americans out of work.

The trend has fueled a bitter debate over the reopening of schools in the coming weeks. President Donald Trump and members of his administration have pushed for students to return to class, while some teachers and local officials have called for online learning.

“We will fight on all fronts for the safety of students and their educators,” Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said during the union’s virtual convention on Tuesday. “It’s the 11th hour; we need the resources now.”

The Texas Education Agency, the state’s overseer of public education, said it would deny funding to schools that delay in-person classes because of orders by local health authorities related to the pandemic.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued guidance that health authorities cannot impose “blanket” school closures for coronavirus prevention. Any such decision is up to school officials, he said.

Local health leaders in the biggest metropolitan areas in Texas, including Houston and Dallas, have recently ordered the postponement of in-person classes.

In Washington, some Republicans in the U.S. Senate pushed back against their own party’s $1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal the day after it was unveiled by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, weighing on U.S. stocks.

“I’m not for borrowing another trillion dollars,” Republican Senator Rand Paul told reporters.

Democrats have rejected the plan as too limited compared with their $3 trillion proposal that passed the House of Representatives in May. Some Republicans called it too expensive.

Trump said on Tuesday he did not support everything in the Senate Republican coronavirus relief legislation but would not elaborate.

“There are also things that I very much support,” he told a White House briefing. “But we’ll be negotiating.”

Trump also groused about Fauci’s high approval ratings and joked “nobody likes me” as he struggles to improve his standing with voters over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It can only be my personality,” said Trump.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePublic hospital radiologists consider strike action
Next articleBill to provide designated areas at work for breastfeeding

Top Stories

Local

Thirteen new corona virus cases detected out of 1,725 tests

Maria Bitar -
A rapid increase in new cases of corona virus was observed in Cyprus on Wednesday, with the total number now reaching 1,080. According to the...
Read more
Economy

Economic sentiment in Cyprus improves in July

Maria Bitar -
Economic sentiment in Cyprus improved in July driven by improved confidence in services and consumers, the University of Cyprus’ Economics Research Centre says in...
Read more
Local

Mass testing programme for COVID-19 announced

Maria Bitar -
Another mass testing programme for COVID-19 was announced in Cyprus in areas where many people gather together such as shopping centres and supermarkets, as...
Read more
World

Tsipras: The state of the Greek economy is alarming

Maria Bitar -
"The state of the Greek economy is exceedingly alarming and there should be no attempt to dress it up," main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis...
Read more
Local

Third arrest relating to drug case from July 24th

Maria Bitar -
The Larnaca District Court issued a four-day detention order against a 34-year-old man from Larnaca to facilitate the police investigation into a case of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Tsipras: The state of the Greek economy is alarming

Maria Bitar -
"The state of the Greek economy is exceedingly alarming and there should be no attempt to dress it up," main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis...
Read more
World

Madrid residents favour new mask-wearing order

Maria Bitar -
Madrid residents reacted positively on Wednesday to new measures ordered by the regional Government to control the spread of corona virus, including mandatory mask-wearing,...
Read more
World

Greece’s PM in video conference call with leaders of countries that coped well with Covid-19

Maria Bitar -
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis participated in a video conference call with the leaders of the countries that successfully handled the first wave of the...
Read more
World

TUI UK cancels holidays to Balearics and Canary Islands

Annie Charalambous -
TUI UK on Wednesday said it had cancelled holidays to the Balearics and Canary Islands until August 4 after Britain advised against all non-essential...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros