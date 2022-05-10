NewsLocalSix traffic cameras record some 60,000 violations since January, but fine processing...

Six traffic cameras record some 60,000 violations since January, but fine processing is slow

Fresh delay to plans to install traffic cameras

The island’s six recently-installed traffic cameras have recorded some 60,000 violations but only about 15,000 fines have been sent out so far, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

The traffic cameras network system went ‘live’ in Cyprus on January 1.

Authorities are worried that the slow process in sending out the out of court fines makes set timetables by law hard to meet, according to insiders.

At the same time, the four fixed and four mobile cameras, continue to record violations of drivers on a daily basis.

At a meeting held last month under the Minister of Transport the company which installed and manages the network system has promised that by the end of May most of them will have been sent out.

The law stipulated that fines should be sent out within 180 days of the recorded violation.

By Annie Charalambous
