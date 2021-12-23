NewsLocalSix policemen got vaccinated and the next day were relieved from duty

Six policemen got vaccinated and the next day were relieved from duty

Policemen2
Policemen2

Six policemen of the Larnaca Police Directorate last Saturday got vaccinated and did not appear for overtime duty since they received one day off according to the Health Ministry’s decree. It also seems that they had informed their superior officers before about this issue.

When the next day they went to work they were in fact relieved from duty and as a result they each lost 150 euros. The trade union boss noted that the salary of an employee is his property guarded by the Constitution and nobody has the right to deprived them of it.

Their trade union filed a complaint and the Chief of Police requested a report of the events.

By gavriella
Previous articleHealth Ministry issues new rules for passengers from UK
Next articleMan attempts to strangle his partner after an argument

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros