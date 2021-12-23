Six policemen got vaccinated and the next day were relieved from duty

Six policemen of the Larnaca Police Directorate last Saturday got vaccinated and did not appear for overtime duty since they received one day off according to the Health Ministry’s decree. It also seems that they had informed their superior officers before about this issue.

When the next day they went to work they were in fact relieved from duty and as a result they each lost 150 euros. The trade union boss noted that the salary of an employee is his property guarded by the Constitution and nobody has the right to deprived them of it.

Their trade union filed a complaint and the Chief of Police requested a report of the events.