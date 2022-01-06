Six persons arrested during coordinated police operation at Chloraka

Yesterday a coordinated operation took place aiming to police the community of Chloraka. Members of various Police departments conducted checks in houses, apartment buildings, vehicles and persons. On the basis of court warrants, four people were arrested in relation to the incidents that took place in Paphos and Chloraka between 3 and 4 January.

Furthermore, a 33-year-old woman was also arrested regarding a case of breaking into a house that took place earlier yesterday in Paphos. During a search at the woman’s car, property was found believed to have been stolen. The property was later identified by the owner of the house that was broken into.

Another person was also arrested believed to have been involved in thefts.

Finally, 380 cars were stopped, 51 were searched, 68 people were interrogated while there were 29 fines.