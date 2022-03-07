NewsLocalSix people injured on provincial road outside Nicosia

Six people injured on provincial road outside Nicosia

 

The drivers of two vehicles were involved in a road accident that happened just before noon, on the Nicosia-Palaichori road, near the capital, during a very busy traffic day, as thousands travelled to the countryside and coastal areas for the annual Green Monday celebration. 

Six people suffered light injuries in the collision between the two vehicles, near the Ergates industrial area and were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police have increased their patrols on the roads, as traffic is expected through to this evening, when a return to towns is expected.
By Constantinos Tsintas
