Six people in hospital after morning fire at Pournara asylum seekers reception centre

Six people are hospitalised after a fire broke out around four in the morning on Wednesday at Pournara reception centre for asylum seekers in the outskirts of Nicosia.

This is what Philenews reports citing police insiders who also said the fire was put out by security personnel.

Damages at the premises, including two burnt camping tents, were also reported.

Last week, police had to intervene once again after a brawl broke out in the overcrowded centre.

Information from the centre suggested as many as 300 people were involved in the fight between two different nationalities.

By Annie Charalambous
