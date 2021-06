Six people have been taken to the Nicosia General Hospital after a car accident that occured at the Nicosia-Palaichori road.

According to the Police, the accident occured at 10.05, near the crossing to Mitsero, when two people collided into each other, under conditions that are being investigated.

In the one car were an 80-year-old woman and her helper and four people were in the other car.

The Police and an ambulance rushed to the scene.

Investigations continue.