Six people arrested at Paphos airport for identity theft

Authorities are investigating a case of mass identity theft, after six people were arrested yesterday at Paphos airport, just before departing on a flight to France.

According to a police report, between 10 in the morning and 12 noon, five women and one man arrived at the airport with French travel documents scheduled to take the same flight to France.

An investigation showed that the six individuals were in possession of authentic identity cards but the documents belonged to other people.

Following the establishment of their own, real personal details, they were arrested on charges of identity theft.

By Constantinos Tsintas
