Six new Covid-19 cases, total now 970

Another six people have tested positive for coronavirus in Cyprus from a total of 799 tests, the Health Ministry said on Monday — a day before the reopening of Cyprus’ airports and the further easing of restrictions.

All six are repatriations; five tested positive on arrival and the sixth was negative on arrival but carried out a second test after remaining in isolation.

The six new cases brings the total of cases in Cyprus to 970.

The results are:

Five cases from repatriations after a total of 337 tests. The close contacts have been traced and all protocols activated for them to remain in isolation until they undergo tests again, the ministry said.

One case from private initiative after a total of 57 tests/ The individual is a repatriate who had tested negative on arrival, was in home isolation and then underwent a second test privately/

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with negative results:

From the programme of 10,000 employees in hair dresser salons and catering — 48 tests

From the programme of 20,000 pupils, teachers and other staff at schools — 39 tests

From hospital labs — 124 tests

From tracing of already confirmed cases – 44 tests

From referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health offices – 151 tests

On Monday afternoon there were three coronavirus patients at the referral hospital. There are another two patients in the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital, one of who is intubated and the other is not, the Health Ministry added.