News Local Six new Covid-19 cases, total now 970

Six new Covid-19 cases, total now 970

 

Another six people have tested positive for coronavirus in Cyprus from a total of 799 tests, the Health Ministry said on Monday — a day before the reopening of Cyprus’ airports and the further easing of restrictions.

All six are repatriations; five tested positive on arrival and the sixth was negative on arrival but carried out a second test after remaining in isolation.

The six new cases brings the total of cases in Cyprus to 970.

The results are:

  • Five cases from repatriations after a total of 337 tests. The close contacts have been traced and all protocols activated for them to remain in isolation until they undergo tests again, the ministry said.
  • One case from private initiative after a total of 57 tests/ The individual is a repatriate who had tested negative on arrival, was in home isolation and then underwent a second test privately/

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all with negative results:

  • From the programme of 10,000 employees in hair dresser salons and catering  — 48 tests
  • From the programme of 20,000 pupils, teachers and other staff at schools — 39 tests
  • From hospital labs — 124 tests
  • From tracing of already confirmed cases – 44 tests
  • From referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health offices  – 151 tests

On Monday afternoon there were three coronavirus patients at the referral hospital. There are another two patients in the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital, one of who is intubated and the other is not, the Health Ministry added.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleEU watchdog aims for speedy approval of remdesivir as COVID-19 treatment

Top Stories

Local

Six new Covid-19 cases, total now 970

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Another six people have tested positive for coronavirus in Cyprus from a total of 799 tests, the Health Ministry said on Monday -- a...
Read more
World

EU watchdog aims for speedy approval of remdesivir as COVID-19 treatment

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European health regulator said on Monday it would look to fast-track the approval of Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral remdesivir as a potential COVID-19...
Read more
Local

Limassol: Lifeguards rescue two swimmers

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Two swimmers who ran into trouble near a central Limassol beach were rescued by lifeguards on Monday, the second incident in the coastal town...
Read more
Local

Child ‘extremely critical’ after near drowning

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police said that a nine year old boy pulled from the sea in Limassol earlier today is in hospital in 'extremely critical condition.' They said...
Read more
Local

Minister hails EU report on Cyprus’ excellent bathing waters

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Environment Minister Costas Kadis on Monday hailed the announcement by the EU that Cyprus tops member states on the quality of its bathing waters,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Limassol: Lifeguards rescue two swimmers

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Two swimmers who ran into trouble near a central Limassol beach were rescued by lifeguards on Monday, the second incident in the coastal town...
Read more
Local

Child ‘extremely critical’ after near drowning

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police said that a nine year old boy pulled from the sea in Limassol earlier today is in hospital in 'extremely critical condition.' They said...
Read more
Local

Minister hails EU report on Cyprus’ excellent bathing waters

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Environment Minister Costas Kadis on Monday hailed the announcement by the EU that Cyprus tops member states on the quality of its bathing waters,...
Read more
Local

Paphos: 6 men, 2 women in custody for public disturbance

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Six men and two women were remanded in custody for four days on Monday by Paphos district court as part of police investigate a...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros