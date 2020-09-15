News Local Six new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,157 tests

Six new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,157 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 6 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 3,157 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

92 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 4 cases detected.

740 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 1 case detected.

251 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

164 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

1,441 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

144 tests were carried out with samples taken under the control program of 5,000 people aged 18-40 in places with a large number of people in attendance at the same time.

15 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of university students.

21 tests carried out with samples taken at the checkpoints to the occupied north.

289 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of control of students, teachers and school staff.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,540.

Additionally, five patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, one of which in the intensive care unit.

One patient was discharged.

One patient is in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleHigh dependence on cars main source of traffic congestion says Yiorkadjis

Top Stories

Local

Six new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,157 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 6 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

High dependence on cars main source of traffic congestion says Yiorkadjis

Maria Bitar -
The main source of traffic congestion is the high dependence people have on their cars, Mayor of Nicosia, Konstantinos Yiorkadjis, said of the increased...
Read more
Local

May 2021 deadline for Greece-Cyprus ferry link attainable, says Dep Min Demetriades

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Deputy Minister of Shipping Vassilis Demetriades said on Tuesday that the goal of establishing a Cyprus-Piraeus ferry link next May is attainable, adding...
Read more
World

Greece’s PM says strict protection of Evros land and sea borders will continue

Maria Bitar -
Greece will continue to strictly protect its borders in Evros and at sea, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in joint statements on Tuesday with...
Read more
Local

Five Nepalese women caught with fake covid certificates arrested

Maria Bitar -
Five women, from Nepal, were caught on Monday afternoon at the Ayios Dometios checkpoint with forged Covid-19 negative test certificates trying to cross over...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

High dependence on cars main source of traffic congestion says Yiorkadjis

Maria Bitar -
The main source of traffic congestion is the high dependence people have on their cars, Mayor of Nicosia, Konstantinos Yiorkadjis, said of the increased...
Read more
Local

May 2021 deadline for Greece-Cyprus ferry link attainable, says Dep Min Demetriades

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Deputy Minister of Shipping Vassilis Demetriades said on Tuesday that the goal of establishing a Cyprus-Piraeus ferry link next May is attainable, adding...
Read more
Local

Five Nepalese women caught with fake covid certificates arrested

Maria Bitar -
Five women, from Nepal, were caught on Monday afternoon at the Ayios Dometios checkpoint with forged Covid-19 negative test certificates trying to cross over...
Read more
Local

Autopsy shows 18-year-old Katerina was not pregnant as announced initially

Maria Bitar -
New data emerged after the legal autopsy on the body of 18-year-old Katerina Charalambous was concluded. Charalambous died instantly in a terrible car accident that...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros