Six more test positive for coronavirus, total now 958

 

Another six people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2928 tests, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the total to 958.

Commenting on Twitter, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou who had earlier today announced cabinet’s decision to move on with phase 3 of the easing of the restrictions, said they were a reminder that the effort must continue, both on an individual and collective level.


More specifically the positive cases came from:

  • One lower secondary high school pupil and a member of a school board from 1,204 tests, part of the programme for 20,000 tests of pupils, teachers and other school staff
  • A member of the nursing staff and a patient, both at Nicosia General Hospital from a total of 217 tests from the labs of the general hospitals
  • One from 222 tests from private initiative
  • One from the programme of referrals from personal doctors and special groups through the public health offices. A total of 191 tests were carried out. The case is a patient prior to being admitted to hospital

In addition the following tests were carried out, all with negative results.

  • From the programme of 10,000 employees at hair dressers and catering — 491 tests
  • From the programme of 20,000 employees in retail and construction — 4 tests
  • From repatriations — 478 tests
  • From tracing of already confirmed cases — 121 tests

The ministry added that there are three coronavirus patients at the referral hospital and another three intubated in the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital.

In addition, there is one other patient in another hospital.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
