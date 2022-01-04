Six more ICU beds for Covid patients in operation at Larnaca Hospital

State hospitals authorities on Monday announced the operation of six additional Intensive Care Units beds at Larnaca General Hospital – all for the needs of coronavirus patients.

There is also a prospect of an additional six there if necessary, Philenews reports.

Cyprus has been recording four-digit numbers of positive cases over the past week while hospital admissions have climbed.

On Sunday, the number of coronavirus patients at state hospitals climbed to 200.

At the same time, an effort is underway for the operation of a fourth ICU in the state hospital of Nicosia with relevant announcements expected to be made within the day.

Minister of Health Michalis Hatzipantelas said late on Monday: “The first phase sees six new beds in the Intensive Care Unit at Larnaca General Hospital which the system badly needs.

“And then we will be able to develop another six, if necessary.”