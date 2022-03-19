Six individuals and four establishment owners fined for violation of COVID-19 measures

Sixteen individuals and four establishment owners or managers were fined by police in the last 24 hours after more than two thousand checks across Cyprus for violation of COVID-19 measures.

A Police spokesperson told CNA that a total of 2,083 checks were carried out. In Nicosia, five people were reported during 693 checks and another five in Limassol after 168 checks.

In Larnaca from 411 checks one individual was reported and four establishment owners were fined in Pafos after 56 checks as well as five citizens in Famagusta area following 369 checks.

No fines were handed out during checks in Morphou area or those conducted by the Traffic, Port and Marine police.

The establishments fined were the same ones that were reported last Sunday in Pafos. The owners are expected to appear before court.