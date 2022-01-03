Six ICU beds to be immediately available at Larnaka General Hospital

Six beds will be immediately available in the Intensive Care Unit at the Larnaka General Hospital and if necessary another six will be made available for use, Minister of Health Michael Hadjipandelas said on Monday.

In statements after a meeting held at the Larnaka General Hospital the Minister said that “in the first phase, six ICU beds will be created at the Larnaka General Hospital, which the system so desperately needs, and then we will be able to make available six more, if necessary, under certain conditions.”

Referring to the surge in the number of cases in Cyprus, attributed to the spread of Omicron variant, the Minister said that this was a problem observed not only in Cyprus but also around the world and expressed the belief that with good cooperation with all stakeholders any problem will be solved for the benefit of the patients.

Replying to a question he said that during the meeting they decided which doctors to staff the ICU in the General Hospital of Larnaka, who will be on duty and what must be done for the specific unit to operate properly.

He also said that that there are currently some ventilators to be used in the ICU of the General Hospital of Larnaka, and that more were expected to arrive next week from Germany.

Furthermore, the Minister said that this arrangement will be only for two months but the ICU in Larnaka is not created to be abandoned. He added that the Ministry’s goal was Larnaka district to have the Intensive Care Unit it deserves.