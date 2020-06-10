Six departures, six arrivals at Larnaca today

Six departures and six arrivals are scheduled at Larnaca airport today, second day since it resumed operations after a ban on commercial flights imposed on March 21 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The departures are to Budapest, Bucharest, Athens, Sofia, Cairo and Luton (London).

The arrivals are from Athens (two), Bucharest, Budapest, Sofia and Luton.

The Bucharest and Cairo flights are repatriations, CNA said.

The airports are operating under strict protocols. Only staff and passengers are allowed in and everyone must wear a mask.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos visited Larnaca Airport yesterday to see procedures in place and welcome the first arrivals. He said he was very satisfied with the preparations adding that everything was going smoothly.