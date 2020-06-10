News Local Six departures, six arrivals at Larnaca today

Υπουργός Μεταφορών – Άφιξη πρώτης πτήσης στο αεροδρόμιο Λάρνακας Αεροδρόμιο, Λάρνακα, Κύπρος Ο Υπουργός Μεταφορών, Επικοινωνιών και Έργων κ. Γιάννης Καρούσος παρίσταται στην άφιξη της πρώτης πτήσης στο αεροδρόμιο Λάρνακας. Η πτήση της AEGEAN Airways, η οποία αφίχθηκε από την Αθήνα στις 12.15 μμ, πραγματοποιήθηκε στο πλαίσιο της επαναφοράς της συνδεσιμότητας της Κύπρου με άλλες χώρες. Μετά την άφιξη της πτήσης, ακολούθησαν δηλώσεις προς τα ΜΜΕ. // Transport Minister – Arrival of the first flight at Larnaca airport Airport, Larnaca, Cyprus The Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Mr Υiannis Karousos, attends the arrival of the first flight at Larnaca Airport. The flight, which was operated by AEGEAN Airways and arrived from Athens at 12.15 pm, was held within the context of restoring Cyprus' connectivity with other countries. After the arrival of the flight, statements to the media followed.

 

Six departures and six arrivals are scheduled at Larnaca airport today, second day since it resumed operations after a ban on commercial flights imposed on March 21 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The departures are to Budapest, Bucharest, Athens, Sofia, Cairo and Luton (London).

The arrivals are from Athens (two), Bucharest, Budapest, Sofia and Luton.

The Bucharest and Cairo flights are repatriations, CNA said.

The airports are operating under strict protocols. Only staff and passengers are allowed in and everyone must wear a mask.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos visited Larnaca Airport yesterday to see procedures in place and welcome the first arrivals. He said he was very satisfied with the preparations adding that everything was going smoothly.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
