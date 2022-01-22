Six deaths from Covid and 1,984 new infections on Saturday

The Health Ministry on Saturday announced six deaths from Covid-19 and 1,984 new cases out of total of 82,187 PCR and rapid tests.

The positivity rate is 2.41 per cent.

The Ministry also clarified that three of the deaths – men aged 66, 72 and 90 – took place on Friday but were announced on Saturday.

The other three – two men aged 86 and 66, and an 89-year-old woman – took place on Saturday.

The Mediterranean island’s death toll has now risen to 709, while the total cases of coronavirus are now 314,348.