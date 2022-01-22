NewsLocalSix deaths from Covid and 1,984 new infections on Saturday

Six deaths from Covid and 1,984 new infections on Saturday

Covid33
Covid33

The Health Ministry on Saturday announced six deaths from Covid-19 and 1,984 new cases out of total of 82,187 PCR and rapid tests.

The positivity rate is 2.41 per cent.

The Ministry also clarified that three of the deaths – men aged 66, 72 and 90 – took place on Friday but were announced on Saturday.

The other three – two men aged 86 and 66, and an 89-year-old woman – took place on Saturday.

The Mediterranean island’s death toll has now risen to 709, while the total cases of coronavirus are now 314,348.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleYellow warnings issued for extreme weather conditions

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros