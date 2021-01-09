News Local Six deaths from covid, 337 new cases on Saturday

Six deaths from covid, 337 new cases on Saturday

The Health Ministry on Saturday announced six deaths from Covid-19 and 337 new virus cases out of a total of 11,521 tests – PCR and rapid – carried out all across Cyprus.

It also said that 209 patients were treated in hospital, 53 of them in serious condition.

Specifically, the 337 positive cases were traced as follows:

  • 106 through tracing (607 tests on Saturday)
  • Three within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (585 tests on Saturday)
  • 43 through private initiative (1,674 tests on Saturday)
  • 26 from public hospital labs (364 tests on Saturday)
  • One from GP referrals (202 tests on Saturday)
  • 158 confirmed cases after 7,967 antigen rapid tests

As for the six deaths, three were women aged 66, 83 and 89 – all with underlying health problems. The three dead men were aged 88, 72 and 60, respectively, and also had underlying health problems.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTwo die in Spanish storm, troops deployed to help motorists stranded by snow
Next articleWhere to get an antigen rapid test on Sunday

Top Stories

Local

Where to get an antigen rapid test on Sunday

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test locations for Sunday: LIMASSOL Between 8.30am and 4.30pm: Lidl supermarket parking lot (45, Franklin Roosevelt Street) Sigma bakery parking...
Read more
Local

Six deaths from covid, 337 new cases on Saturday

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Saturday announced six deaths from Covid-19 and 337 new virus cases out of a total of 11,521 tests - PCR...
Read more
World

Two die in Spanish storm, troops deployed to help motorists stranded by snow

Annie Charalambous -
Two people died in Spain and troops rescued drivers trapped by snow as Storm Filomena caused travel chaos across the country, with Madrid seeing the heaviest...
Read more
World

Greece submits bill on western territorial waters extension

Annie Charalambous -
Greece's conservative government has submitted a bill to parliament to extend the western limit of its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea to 12...
Read more
Local

Hours before new lockdown, economy support measures announced – UPDATED

Annie Charalambous -
Hours before Cyprus goes into a new lockdown to quell rising covid-19 infections, the government on Saturday announced additional support schemes for affected businesses...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Where to get an antigen rapid test on Sunday

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test locations for Sunday: LIMASSOL Between 8.30am and 4.30pm: Lidl supermarket parking lot (45, Franklin Roosevelt Street) Sigma bakery parking...
Read more
Local

Hours before new lockdown, economy support measures announced – UPDATED

Annie Charalambous -
Hours before Cyprus goes into a new lockdown to quell rising covid-19 infections, the government on Saturday announced additional support schemes for affected businesses...
Read more
Local

Two ways to get movement by exception authorisation during lockdown

Annie Charalambous -
As of Sunday morning when the island enters a new lockdown so as to contain the spread of the coronavirus, citizens will have two...
Read more
Local

CyTA won’t suspend services because of unpaid bills up until January 31

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus Telecommunications Authority on Saturday announced that services won’t be suspended because of unpaid bills up until January 31 when the island’s new lockdown...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros