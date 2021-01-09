Six deaths from covid, 337 new cases on Saturday

The Health Ministry on Saturday announced six deaths from Covid-19 and 337 new virus cases out of a total of 11,521 tests – PCR and rapid – carried out all across Cyprus.
It also said that 209 patients were treated in hospital, 53 of them in serious condition.
Specifically, the 337 positive cases were traced as follows:
- 106 through tracing (607 tests on Saturday)
- Three within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (585 tests on Saturday)
- 43 through private initiative (1,674 tests on Saturday)
- 26 from public hospital labs (364 tests on Saturday)
- One from GP referrals (202 tests on Saturday)
- 158 confirmed cases after 7,967 antigen rapid tests
As for the six deaths, three were women aged 66, 83 and 89 – all with underlying health problems. The three dead men were aged 88, 72 and 60, respectively, and also had underlying health problems.