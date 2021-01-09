Six deaths from covid, 337 new cases on Saturday

The Health Ministry on Saturday announced six deaths from Covid-19 and 337 new virus cases out of a total of 11,521 tests – PCR and rapid – carried out all across Cyprus.

It also said that 209 patients were treated in hospital, 53 of them in serious condition.

Specifically, the 337 positive cases were traced as follows:

106 through tracing (607 tests on Saturday)

Three within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (585 tests on Saturday)

43 through private initiative (1,674 tests on Saturday)

26 from public hospital labs (364 tests on Saturday)

One from GP referrals (202 tests on Saturday)

158 confirmed cases after 7,967 antigen rapid tests

As for the six deaths, three were women aged 66, 83 and 89 – all with underlying health problems. The three dead men were aged 88, 72 and 60, respectively, and also had underlying health problems.