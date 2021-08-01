NewsLocalSix dead in southern Turkey fires, mostly contained, thousands evacuated

Six dead in southern Turkey fires, mostly contained, thousands evacuated

 

Firefighters in Turkey battled today to control five wildfires including ones in the coastal resort towns of Manavgat and Marmaris, but most of the dozens of blazes that erupted in the last five days have been contained, authorities said.

Fanned by sweltering heat and winds, fires were still blazing in Manavgat in the south and Marmaris in the west, Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said.

But firefighters had contained a blaze that erupted on Saturday in the popular resort of Bodrum on the Aegean coast, which prompted the evacuation of some residential areas and hotels.

Some 107 of the 112 fires that broke out in the past five days had been contained as of Sunday morning, according to Forestry Ministry data.

Since Wednesday six people have died because of the fires across southern and western Turkey and thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes. Support teams from Russia, Ukraine, Iran and Azerbaijan have been deployed to help local firefighters.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleMan invades Paphos home with axe to protest loud music (updated)
Next articleWhere to get a free rapid test on Monday August 2nd and who are eligible

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros