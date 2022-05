The Health Ministry on Friday announced six deaths due to COVID and 2,103 new cases for the period between 13 and 19 May. The Ministry said that 42 people are getting treatment in hospitals and that the positivity rate stands now at 1.7% from a total of 123,569 rapid and PCR tests.

The total number of Covid fatalities since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,057, the data also shows.