News Local Six countries move to lower Categories, one moves up starting September 5

Six countries move to lower Categories, one moves up starting September 5

On Tuesday, Cyprus’ Ministry of Health announced that 6 countries are being downgraded and one country is being upgraded after reviewing the epidemiological risk for passengers travelling from these countries.

Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Lichtenstein move from Category A to B.

Australia moves from Category C up to B.

Rwanda and Monaco move from Category B to C.

New categories will be valid starting September 5.

Category A – Low risk countries at the present stage

European Union Member States: 1) Germany, 2) Estonia, 3) Latvia, 4) Lithuania, 5) Finland

Schengen Area Members: 1) Norway

Third Countries: 1) Georgia, 2) Canada, 3) New Zealand, 4) South Korea, 5) Thailand

Passengers coming from Category A countries are not required to present a laboratory test certificate upon arrival.

Category B – Countries with possibly low risk but greater uncertainty compared to Category A

European Union Member States: 1) Austria, 2) Belgium, 3) Denmark, 4) Greece, 5) Ireland, 6) Italy, 7) Hungary, 8) Poland, 9) Portugal, 10) Sweden, 11) Slovakia, 12) Slovenia, 13) Czech Republic

United Kingdom

Schengen Area Members: 1) Switzerland, 2) Iceland, 3) Lichtenstein

Small states: 1) Vatican City, 2) San Marino

Third Countries: 1) Uruguay, 2) China, 3) Japan, 4) Australia

All passengers from Category B need to show a valid Covid-19 negative test done 72 hours prior to their departure.
Cypriot citizens and their spouses, citizens with legal residency in the country, and passengers who fall under the Vienna Convention category can be tested at the airport upon their arrival.

Passengers who cannot be tested at the countries of their origin because a Covid-19 test is not provided for at labs can also be tested in Cyprus.

The cost of the examination will be borne by the travellers themselves and they have to remain in isolation for 14 days and can break quarantine only if their test comes back negative.

Category C – Countries with increased risk compared to categories A and B

European Union Member States: 1) Bulgaria, 2) France, 3) Croatia, 4) Luxembourg, 5) Romania, 6) Spain, 7) Malta, 8) The Netherlands

Small countries: 1) Andorra, 2) Monaco

Third counties: 1) Algeria, 2) Serbia, 3) Morocco, 4) Montenegro, 5) Rwanda, 6) Tunisia, 7) Russia, 8) Ukraine, 9) Faroe Islands, 10) Egypt, 11) United Arab Emirates, 12) Israel, 13) Lebanon, 14) Qatar, 15) Bahrein, 16) Saudi Arabia

All other countries not listed as Category A or B, fall into Category C by default.

Information and instructions are available at https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/info.html

All passengers regardless of country category shall be obliged to file an application for the CyprusFlightPass (https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/) within 24 hours prior to their flight departure.

It is reiterated that the above categorisation of countries shall take effect on September 5, the announcement concluded.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleUnemployment rate at 6.9% in July 2020 in Cyprus
Next articleCentury-old trees being ‘butchered’ in Troodos

Top Stories

Local

Highest temperatures to be recorded in July-August, since 1983

Maria Bitar -
According to the Meteorological Service of Cyprus, during the month of August 2020, high maximum temperatures were recorded in several areas of Cyprus. On August...
Read more
Local

Eventful recovery of stolen car in Paphos

Maria Bitar -
A very peculiar case unfolded on Monday night in Paphos. The vehicle of a 25-year-old woman from Paphos that was stolen on August 25, was...
Read more
Local

Ledra Palace checkpoint restrictions lifted, Özersay says

Maria Bitar -
The "cabinet" of the occupied north lifted the restrictions at the Ledra Palace checkpoint, Kudret Özersay announced in a post on social media today. He...
Read more
Local

Century-old trees being ‘butchered’ in Troodos

Maria Bitar -
The Cyprus Centre of Cultural Heritage addresses an urgent appeal to the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment under whose jurisdiction the Forestry...
Read more
Local

Six countries move to lower Categories, one moves up starting September 5

Maria Bitar -
On Tuesday, Cyprus' Ministry of Health announced that 6 countries are being downgraded and one country is being upgraded after reviewing the epidemiological risk...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Highest temperatures to be recorded in July-August, since 1983

Maria Bitar -
According to the Meteorological Service of Cyprus, during the month of August 2020, high maximum temperatures were recorded in several areas of Cyprus. On August...
Read more
Local

Eventful recovery of stolen car in Paphos

Maria Bitar -
A very peculiar case unfolded on Monday night in Paphos. The vehicle of a 25-year-old woman from Paphos that was stolen on August 25, was...
Read more
Local

Ledra Palace checkpoint restrictions lifted, Özersay says

Maria Bitar -
The "cabinet" of the occupied north lifted the restrictions at the Ledra Palace checkpoint, Kudret Özersay announced in a post on social media today. He...
Read more
Local

Century-old trees being ‘butchered’ in Troodos

Maria Bitar -
The Cyprus Centre of Cultural Heritage addresses an urgent appeal to the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment under whose jurisdiction the Forestry...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros