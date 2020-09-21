News Local Six countries move to lower Categories - Changes to take effect September...

Six countries move to lower Categories – Changes to take effect September 24th

On Monday, Cyprus’ Ministry of Health announced that 6 countries are being downgraded after reviewing the epidemiological risk for passengers travelling from these countries.

New categories will be valid starting September 24.

Category A – Low risk countries at the present stage

European Union Member States: 1) Germany, 2) Latvia, 3) Lithuania, 4) Finland

Third Countries: 1) Australia, 2) New Zealand, 3) South Korea, 4) Thailand

Passengers coming from Category A countries are not required to present a laboratory test certificate upon arrival or to self-isolate.

Category B – Countries with possibly low risk but greater uncertainty compared to Category A

European Union Member States: 1) Belgium, 2) Denmark, 3) Greece, 4) Estonia, 5) Ireland, 6) Italy, 7) Poland, 8) Sweden, 9) Slovakia

United Kingdom

Schengen Area Members: 1) Iceland, 2) Lichtenstein, 3) Norway

Small states: 1) Vatican City, 2) San Marino

Third Countries: 1) Uruguay, 2) China (including Hong Kong), 3) Japan, 4) Georgia, 5) Rwanda, 6) Canada, 7) Serbia

All passengers from Category B need to show a valid Covid-19 negative test done 72 hours prior to their departure.

Cypriot citizens and their spouses, citizens with legal residency in the country, and passengers who fall under the Vienna Convention category can be tested at the airport upon their arrival.

Passengers who cannot be tested at the countries of their origin because a Covid-19 test is not provided for at labs can also be tested in Cyprus.

The cost of the examination will be borne by the travellers themselves and they have to remain in isolation for 14 days and can break quarantine only if their test comes back negative.

Category C – Countries with increased risk compared to categories A and B

European Union Member States: 1) Austria, 2) Bulgaria, 3) France, 4) Croatia, 5) Luxemburg, 6) Romania, 7) Spain, 8) Malta, 9) Holland, 10) Hungary, 11) Portugal, 12) Slovenia, 13) Czech Republic

Small countries: 1) Andorra, 2) Monaco

Schengen Area Members: 1) Switzerland

Third counties: 1) Algeria, 2) Morocco, 3) Montenegro, 4) Tunisia

All other countries not listed as Category A or B, fall into Category C by default.

Information and instructions are available at https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/info.html
All passengers regardless of country category shall be obliged to file an application for the CyprusFlightPass (https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/) within 24 hours prior to their flight departure.

It is reiterated that the above categorisation of countries shall take effect on September 24, the announcement concluded.

By Maria Bitar
