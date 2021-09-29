Six cosy places to enjoy live jazz this winter

The winter is around the corner and we have carefully picked for you the best and cosiest places to enjoy jazzy tunes with good wine and nibbles in some of the island’s most popular jazz bars.

Here is our list of the island’s very best that combine fantastic atmosphere with amazing talent from Cyprus and abroad.

Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia

Sarah’s Jazz Club offers a first-class live music experience in the heart of the historic old city of Nicosia. Amazing music, fine wines, cocktails and food.

Bar & Food 8:30pm to 1:00am. Live music at 9:30pm.

Open Wednesdays – Saturdays. Sarah’s Jazz Club

Xanthis Xenierou, 35,

Nicosia 1015. Bookings: +357 95147711 Website Facebook: Sarah’s Jazz Club 2. The Tudor Inn, Larnaca

The Tudor Inn is located on a narrow street just after the Mediaeval castle in Larnaca. The bar, an old mansion, reminds a bit of English cottage, with its low ceilings, dark red floor, fire places and a variety of antiques adorning the walls. There, you can choose from a vast variety of beers and wines from around the world. The menu features British cuisine with Mediterranean additions, including steaks, burgers and homemade pizzas. Evening entertainment includes jazz, blues and rock tunes – the performance schedule can be found on the bar’s facebook page. Walk-ins welcome Outdoor seating The Tudor Inn, Lala Mustapha Pasha 28A, Larnaca Contact: 96511065 Wednesday-Monday: 19:00-1:00 Closed on Tuesdays 3. Vinylio Wine Etc, Limassol

There’s always something exciting going on at Vinylio wine bar in Limassol. Every Saturday there’s live music from alternative rock to jazz.

On weekdays, there are events taking place such as ethnic nights and live gigs. Check their facebook page for updates.

Opening hours: Tue to Sun 8pm to 2am.

Vinylio Wine Etc, 33 Agkiris St., Limassol

Contact: 96 810119

4. Library bar, Limassol

With a 10 year history and some of the best cocktails around, you can’t go wrong with this fantastic bar.

Library Bar & Gin Garden, Themidos str 1, 3036 Limassol

Facebook Library Bar / Gin Garden

Website

Contact: 96 108877

5. Technopolis 20, Paphos

Technopolis 20 is a cultural centre accommodating every art including theatre, dance, music, visual arts, cinema and literature. The centre wants to support Cypriot artists and develop a creative and artistic culture in the area. Details on their numerous activities can be found on their website.

The centre, housed in a beautiful 1920 neoclassical mansion, hosts a variety of events in its premises of which many cater for jazz lovers. For event updates you can follow their website or their facebook page.

Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Nikolaou Nikolaidi Avenue 18, 8010, Paphos

Facebook: Technopolis 20

Website

Contact: 70 002420

6. Studio Tapas Bar, Nicosia

The bar offers delicious breakfast, burgers, pizzas, platters, the large variety of beers, accompanied with live music and a friendly environment. Tapas are free!

Menu

Contact: 99 993815

Location