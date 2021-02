According to the Police Chief of Paphos District, from the very first week of the operation of a special team on violence in the family there have been six complaints and the Police proceeded with three arrests.

The members of the special team are properly trained on issues of violence in the family to provide immediately protection, safety and support to the victims.

The team will be housed in the Paphos CID but will only deal with the very serious issues of domestic violence.

(philenews)