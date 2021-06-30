Six children recently admitted at Makarion Hospital with COVID-19

Five children with coronavirus who were receiving treatment at Makarion Hospital were discharged while a 14 year old boy is still in hospital, according to the Head of the Archbishop Makarios III Hospital Paediatrics Ward, Dr. Avraam Elia.

He said the 14-year-old is in good condition and is expected to be discharged in the next 48 hours. “The other five children were discharged last week. Generally speaking, it is unusual to see at this time of the year many admissions due to COVID-19,” he said.

This means, he said, that there is an increased activity of the virus within the community. We see many cases especially amongst teenagers who have increased social activity as well as interactions between them and the danger of spreading the virus.

The six children who were admitted did not develop serious symptoms, said Dr. Elia, adding that from the 100 children who were admitted at Makarion Hospital from the start of the pandemic, only nine were in serious condition.

He unreservedly recommended the vaccination of teenagers, noting that teenagers can spread the virus just as well as the adults do.