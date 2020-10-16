Six arrested for incidents at Deryneia do not admit guilt

The six persons, aged 25, 22, 27, 41, 21, and 29, arrested in relation to the incidents at Deryneia checkpoint on Sunday 11 October, did not admit their guilt.

According to the Police, the detention warrant for the six suspects expired today and the investigators led them before the Famagusta district court. They denied their guilt and the case was set for hearing on 16 November. Until then, five of them have been released without any conditions.

The 27-year-old from a village of the Famagusta District who is facing charges of illegal possession and transportation of a sports pistol and illegal possession and use of explosives was also released after he submitted his travel documents to the Police.

The Famagusta CID is investigating the case.

Read More: Four arrested for incidents at Deryneia check-point

(philenews/CNA)