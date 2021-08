The situation is very difficult on the island of Evia, where a great fire has been burning dense forest since the previous day, the fire brigade said on Wednesday.

Authorities have had to evacuate the residents of more than 10 settlements and villages to safety since Tuesday, among them those of Retsinolakko, Kalamoudi, Chronia, Sipiada, Kourkouli, Skepasti, Damia, St David, Koulouros, Marouli, Rovies and Paleochori.

(AMNA)