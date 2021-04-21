Situation in Cyprus’ hospitals dramatic as new Covid cases reach record high

The situation in Cyprus’ hospitals is dramatic with the number of intensive care patients reaching a record high these days, health officials have warned.

The worst situation is in Limassol General Hospital where patients cannot even be provided with a bed and are forced to sit on chairs in corridors, Philenews reports.

The Health Ministry announced a record 941 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, alone, and doctors and nurses warn of the health system’s fatique and possible collapse.

“The health system is under unbearable pressure with doctors and nursing staff one step closer to collapsing due to fatigue,” head of the Limassol Hospital’s Covid ward, Dr. Andreas Costis, said in a statement.

“We are now at 110% of the ward’s fullness, patients are even kept in ambulances,” he added.

At the same time, health officials warn of a possible third wave of coronavirus and called on the public to be extra vigilant.