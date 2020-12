The Stelios Philanthropic Foundations offered the amount of 52,000 euros to the whole staff of the Limassol General Hospital as the minimum expression of gratitude for the huge battle they are fighting on a daily basis in order to protect public health.

Specifically, 1,300 people working under very difficult conditions will each receive a booklet with AphfaMega vouchers amounting to 40 euros. It is worth noting that 10% of these vouchers are covered by AlphaMega Supermarkets.

(philenews)