Siousioukos Workshop on April 17

In this workshop, you will learn about the process of creating our traditional sweet called ‘maratheftikos shushukkos’ from Mrs. Koula Ioannou in the picturesque village of Kalopanagiotis!
Explore traditions of Cyprus with unique flavours and aromas of must and nuts!
Reservations via text οr via phone are necessary on 99875655.
The Workshops are supported by the Ministry of Tourism.
When Sunday, April 17 11:00 – 13:00 & 15:00 – 17:00
Where Online
Duration 2 hours
Info 99 875655
