Single-use plastic products still in abundance in Cyprus despite EU directive

Single-use plastic cutlery, plates, straws, cups and cotton buds are still in abundance in Cyprus despite a relevant EU directive on the reduction of the impact of certain plastic products on the environment.

The directive provides that such items should had been banned from the market as from July 3, Philenews reported on Monday.

A draft bill which includes all these provisions has been tabled before parliament on November 11 but when it will be debated is still unknown.

Nonetheless, manufacturers, producers and importers I Cyprus are very aware of the provisions of the directive following consultation with the Environment Department.

And – since last July – they should have distributed alternative, more environmentally friendly products on the market.

Measures on single-use plastics are taken in a bid to reduce, reuse and recycle products.

 

By Annie Charalambous
