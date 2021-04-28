Single parents say system protecting women is insufficient

In a letter to Labor Minister Zeta Emilianidou, the Single Parents’ Organization noted that the system protecting women is insufficient.

The President of the organization noted that after the operation of the “House of Women” the social worker working there advises women who are victims of violence or have other problems to apply for legal assistance in order to secure the necessary verdicts which are needed so that they will secure an allowance or to cover legal expenses.

However, the Court, as the president said, is rejecting these requests adding that the much-advertised House of Women as well as the other tools and mechanism are finally not sufficient.