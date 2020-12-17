News Local Simple test to diagnose flu from COVID-19

Simple test to diagnose flu from COVID-19

Public hospitals are getting ready for the period when seasonal flu and COVID-19 will coexist since despite international views that flu percentages would be reduced due to protection measures against COVID, the problems still exist.

“There are symptoms that might direct the doctor toward the one or the other disease,” Professor Constantinos Tsioutis, head of the advisory committee said. He added, however, that from the moment the two cases have common symptoms it is not easy to separate them.

He noted that updated guidance has been sent to doctors.

Charalambos Charilaou, spokesman of the State Health Services Organization (OKYpY) said that hospitals have already been supplied with special equipment, already used abroad and which with only one laboratory test, can detect coronavirus, Influenza A and Influenza B.

This means that when a patients goes to a hospital with symptoms similar to both COVID-19 and flu, he will have the said test to know exactly what is the problem.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleMan injured after online disagreement about ELAM’s stance on budget
Next articleAuctions of main residence suspended until end of March

Top Stories

Local

Auctions of main residence suspended until end of March

gavriella -
Taking into consideration the current financial conditions, the banks have decided to suspend auctions of main residence until the end of March 2021. The said...
Read more
Local

Simple test to diagnose flu from COVID-19

gavriella -
Public hospitals are getting ready for the period when seasonal flu and COVID-19 will coexist since despite international views that flu percentages would be...
Read more
in-cyprus

Man injured after online disagreement about ELAM’s stance on budget

gavriella -
Two persons started a discussion on a social network platform which resulted in a disagreement regarding the stance of ELAM party during the voting...
Read more
Local

Thursday’s vote on 2021 budget won’t be postponed, as expected-UPDATED

Annie Charalambous -
Thursday afternoon's vote on the 2021 state budget which is expected not to be approved  will take place even though insiders said earlier in...
Read more
Local

Auction for 5G broadband in Cyprus starts Thursday, four bidders take part

Annie Charalambous -
The auction for 5G broadband in Cyprus is set to start on Thursday with four bidding electronic communication networks taking part, according to Philenews. The...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Auctions of main residence suspended until end of March

gavriella -
Taking into consideration the current financial conditions, the banks have decided to suspend auctions of main residence until the end of March 2021. The said...
Read more
Local

Thursday’s vote on 2021 budget won’t be postponed, as expected-UPDATED

Annie Charalambous -
Thursday afternoon's vote on the 2021 state budget which is expected not to be approved  will take place even though insiders said earlier in...
Read more
Local

Auction for 5G broadband in Cyprus starts Thursday, four bidders take part

Annie Charalambous -
The auction for 5G broadband in Cyprus is set to start on Thursday with four bidding electronic communication networks taking part, according to Philenews. The...
Read more
Local

Young man on a hunt for mushrooms gets lost in Panayia forest

Annie Charalambous -
Police went on alert after a 21-year-old man from a village in Paphos who had gone to Panayia forest to pick mushrooms got disoriented...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros