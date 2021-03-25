News Local Simple celebrations for 25th March due to pandemic (PHOTOS)

Simple celebrations for 25th March due to pandemic (PHOTOS)

Acting President of the Republic, President of the House of Representatives, Mr Adamos Adamou, attended this morning the Church service for the 25th March 1821 national anniversary at Panagia Faneromeni Church, in Nicosia.

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou as well as party leaders or party representatives and government officials also attended the service.

In his speech Greek Ambassador to Cyprus Theocharis Lalakos said that the Greek Revolution was successful despite the huge difficulties, thanks to an ongoing struggle and the effort of our ancestors who had national interest above everything else.

Lalakos also said that several Cypriot fighters of 1821 shed their blood in Morias or Roumeli for the freedom of Greece, continuing a tradition of historic solidarity between Greeks and Cypriots.

 

By gavriella
Previous articlePresident attends dinner marking anniversary of Greek Revolution
Next articleActing President stresses need to intensify efforts for a Cyprus settlement

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Health Ministry: “Inflated” prices on rapid test invoices

gavriella -
During the regular checks that the Health Ministry is carrying out before paying invoices, it was ascertained that in the case of a company...
Read more
Local

Foreign Minister says April 27th crucial milestone for Cyprus problem

gavriella -
Cyprus Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, has said that April 27th, when an informal conference on Cyprus will begin in Geneva, constitutes a crucial milestone...
Read more
Local

British coronavirus variant detection in Cyprus increases, Health Ministry says

gavriella -
The British coronavirus variant has been found present in another 45 positive samples from Cyprus according to information received by the ECDC, the Ministry...
Read more
Local

Acting President stresses need to intensify efforts for a Cyprus settlement

gavriella -
Cyprus Acting President, House President Adamos Adamou, stressed on Thursday the need to intensify efforts for a just and viable solution to the Cyprus...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros