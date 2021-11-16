NewsLocalSigns of deterioration at Eleftheria Square (photos)

Signs of deterioration at Eleftheria Square (photos)

Eleftheriasquare
Eleftheriasquare

Eleftheria square might have recently received international distinctions but its very expensive benches are already peeling.

The project has been ready but no official opening has taken place so far due to the measures for the pandemic. Thoughts about an event on New Year’s even are not certain because this will depend on the pandemic measures.

Despite the fact that no official inauguration has taken place, the image of the square is not the best since it started have signs of deterioration. In places, humidity has destroyed areas, some restaurants are not completed, metal parts in the fountains are already rusty, there are cracks in the pillars, and so forth. It must be noted that the cost of cleaning and guarding the square is 1,027,000 for 24 months.

By gavriella
Previous articleWorking hours in Cyprus increased by 5.8%
Next articleUrban taxi drivers continue their protest in Agios Dometios

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros