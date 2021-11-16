Signs of deterioration at Eleftheria Square (photos)

Eleftheria square might have recently received international distinctions but its very expensive benches are already peeling.

The project has been ready but no official opening has taken place so far due to the measures for the pandemic. Thoughts about an event on New Year’s even are not certain because this will depend on the pandemic measures.

Despite the fact that no official inauguration has taken place, the image of the square is not the best since it started have signs of deterioration. In places, humidity has destroyed areas, some restaurants are not completed, metal parts in the fountains are already rusty, there are cracks in the pillars, and so forth. It must be noted that the cost of cleaning and guarding the square is 1,027,000 for 24 months.