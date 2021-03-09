Significant increase in concentration of coronavirus genetic fragments in Limassol’s waste water

Concentration of genetic fragments of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 records a statistically significant increase in Limassol’s urban waste water in the last few months, according to the results of a scientific study carried out with the cooperation of the Sewerage Board of Limassol – Amathus (SALA) and the Nireas-International Water Research Center of the University of Cyprus.

The cooperation, announced last December, aims at studying SARS-CoV-2 genetic presence in Limassol’s waste water and at developing a tool for a credible and timely prediction of the spread of COVID-19.

A SALA announcement, issued on Tuesday, says that results of this scientific work showed that fragments of two genomes of the virus were detected in urban waste water, in the broader Limassol area, during the months of January and February 2021. There is a statistically significant increase of the virus’ genetic fragment concentration, which reaches a high point in the last day of the month, on February 28, it is added.

These results are corroborated by the extend of the virus’ spread in this particular period, the announcement notes.

Cooperation between SALA and the Research Center aims at developing an observatory/ epidemiological surveillance system in the area, that may respond to various health emergencies, apart from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the announcement concludes.

(CNA)