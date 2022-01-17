Significant drop in temperature coming

Tonight, Monday the weather will be gradually partly cloudy with possible isolated showers mainly in the western and northern parts of the island. The temperature will drop to 2 C inland, around 5 C in the southern and eastern coastal areas, around 7 C in the western and northern coasts and -4 C in the mountains where frost is expected.

Tomorrow Tuesday, the weather will be mainly cloudy with possible isolated showers in the afternoon. Possible snow on the mountains. The temperature will be around 16 C inland and in the coastal areas, and around 3 C in the mountains.

On Tuesday night, the weather will be initially cloudy with isolated showers thunderstorms. Gradually the weather will improve. Possible snow is expected early in the morning on the mountains.

On Wednesday, the weather will be initially cloudy with possible isolated showers and snow on the mountains but gradually the weather is expected to become fine but cloudy. Strong northern winds will blow in the area and there will be significant drop in temperature, below the average for the season.