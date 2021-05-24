NewsLocalSignatures being collected for the protection of Akamas Peninsula

Signatures being collected for the protection of Akamas Peninsula

An online campaign has begun promoted by the platform of Avaaz and in only three days the signatures for the protection of the Akamas Peninsula exceeded 8,000.

The citizens sign the “Joint Declaration for the Protection of the Akamas Peninsula< demanding among other things the declaration of the whole Peninsula into a national park or protected region with the corresponding status of protection.

The declaration asks organizations of the society of citizens, trade unions, political parties and the wider society to jointly demand the protection of the Akamas Peninsula and to take all necessary and legal measures to safeguard their demands.

Moreover, the government is asked to review its plans, not permit building of projects there and protect the area.

By gavriella
