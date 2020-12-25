Sickness benefit claims skyrocket during pandemic second wave

The Labour Ministry received three times as many applications for a sickness benefit allowance during the second wave of the pandemic compared to the first, Phileleftheros reports.

Citing Labour Ministry data, the daily says that from September until the 7th of December a total of 1,524 forms were submitted compared to 521 filed from March until August.

The vast majority of the second wave claims were in November (1,122) that accounted for more than two thirds of applications submitted from 1 September to 7 December.

In fact, the November claims alone account for 55% of the total claims submitted in the examined period.

The majority of the claims, it was added, concern contacts of confirmed cases that are required to self-isolate for 14 days and are unable to work remotely.

Cyprus announced 433 new cases yesterday from PCR tests and another 154 from rapid antigen tests, raising the total of confirmed infections on the island since the start of the pandemic to 19,316.

Read more:

President urges caution in Christmas Message ahead of vaccine arrival

Cyprus President to get covid vaccine on live television on Monday