Local showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday with an orange warning for extreme weather conditions.

The warning is in effect till 17.00.

Snow will continue falling on Troodos mountains whose road network has become extremely dangerous.

Winds will be variable, moderate to strong, force 4 to 5 Beaufort turning very strong at times, 5 to 6 Beaufort.

The sea will be moderate to rough.

The temperature will rise to 15 C inland, 18 C in costal areas and 6 C in the mountains.