Showers over the next week as temperatures drop

A relatively low pressure system is still affecting the area, but overcast skies and showers are expected, starting tomorrow afternoon.

Mainly clear skies today with overcast intervals. Winds will initially be light variable force three, later turning southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, force three to four, over slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 28 degrees Celsius inland, the eastern and southeastern coastal regions, 27 in the rest of the coastal areas and 21 on the mountains.

Increasingly overcast this evening, with light southwesterly to northwesterly winds and northeasterly in some regions, over calm to slight seas. Temperatures will drop to 14 degrees Celsius inland, 16 in coastal areas and 8 on the mountains.

Local showers and isolated showers are expected tomorrow afternoon, mostly over the mountains but also in certain inland regions. Temperatures will drop just above the seasonal average.

More showers and isolated storms are coming our way on Tuesday, with temperatures falling further, below the average. The same pattern is predicted on Wednesday.