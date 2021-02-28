Showers and storms tomorrow through to Wednesday

A low pressure system is affecting the country with showers, storms and snowfalls on Troodos forecast for the next three days, as temperatures drop below the seasonal average.

Light showers are expected on the mountains this afternoon. Winds will mainly be light southwesterly to northwesterly and in coastal regions, moderate force three to four, over slight seas.

Isolated showers and storms tomorrow, the first calendar day of Spring, mainly inland, southern coastal regions and on the mountains. Temperatures will rise to 20 degrees Celsius inland and on the southern coast, 19 in the rest of the coastal regions and 11 on the mountains.

Isolated showers are expected in coastal regions on Tuesday, with possible snowfalls on Troodos. Similar conditions on Wednesday, with storms, local showers and snowfalls. The weather will gradually improve by Thursday.