Showers and storms tomorrow through to Wednesday

A low pressure system is affecting the country with showers, storms and snowfalls on Troodos forecast for the next three days, as temperatures drop below the seasonal average.

Light showers are expected on the mountains this afternoon. Winds will mainly be light southwesterly to northwesterly and in coastal regions, moderate force three to four, over slight seas.

Isolated showers and storms tomorrow, the first calendar day of Spring, mainly inland, southern coastal regions and on the mountains. Temperatures will rise to 20 degrees Celsius inland and on the southern coast, 19 in the rest of the coastal regions and 11 on the mountains.

Isolated showers are expected in coastal regions on Tuesday, with possible snowfalls on Troodos. Similar conditions on Wednesday, with storms, local showers and snowfalls. The weather will gradually improve by Thursday.

Top Stories

Local

Covid relaxations in occupied north tomorrow, as cafes and restaurants reopen

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Cafeterias, restaurants and on the road food stalls reopen tomorrow in the occupied north, as a number of covid relaxations come into force. The...
Local

No compromises on vaccine safety, EMA chief tells Philenews

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Vigilance, patience, but not concern, is the advice of the European Medicines Association chief Emer Cook, who assured in an interview to Philenews that...
Local

Guterres invitation on Cyprus five party conference reaches Tatar

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar today received an official invitation from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to attend a five party informal conference on...
Local

Eleven drivers under substance influence in two weeks

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Eleven drivers have been found positive to drug substances following traffic checks over the  past two weeks, from February 11 to 28. In the latest...
in-cyprus

Dozens of people at church for Saint Ephraim remains, police on site

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Police were on site on Panayia Trachonas church in Strovolos today, as dozens of civilians attended the service to pay respects to the remains...
Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
